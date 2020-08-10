Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG downgraded Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $99.80, close to its 52-week high of $106.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $114.63 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $106.44 and a one-year low of $47.17. Currently, Q2 Holdings has an average volume of 531.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTWO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.