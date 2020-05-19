Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Microvision (MVIS)

Microvision (MVIS) received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microvision is a Hold with an average price target of $0.25.

The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.15. Currently, Microvision has an average volume of 21.56M.

MicroVision, Inc. engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP offers Pico projection or interactive Pico projection; three-dimensional sensing for automotive and industrial applications; augmented or virtual reality; and head up displays for automobiles. The company was founded in May 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.