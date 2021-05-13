Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger downgraded Graybug Vision (GRAY) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.11, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Graybug Vision with a $5.67 average price target, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Graybug Vision’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.21 million.

Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve.