Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Fuel Tech (FTEK) received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.48, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Fuel Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fuel Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $896K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control and Fuel Chem.