Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Forty Seven (FTSV)

Forty Seven (FTSV) received a Hold rating from JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.86, close to its 52-week high of $94.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 37.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Forty Seven has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50.

Based on Forty Seven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.21 million.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

