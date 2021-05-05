Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Esperion (ESPR)

Esperion (ESPR) received a Hold rating and a $20.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.59, close to its 52-week low of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 45.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $44.71 average price target, representing a 68.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.73 and a one-year low of $23.90. Currently, Esperion has an average volume of 560.8K.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.