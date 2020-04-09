Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Martin CFA from HSBC downgraded Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) to Sell, with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.86.

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat Deutsche Wohnen von “Hold” auf “Reduce” abgestuft und das Kursziel von 39 auf 30 Euro gesenkt. Trotz der vergleichsweise stabilen sozialen Rahmenbedingungen in Deutschland sei der Wohnimmobiliensektor nicht immun gegen die Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise, schrieb Analyst Thomas Martin in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Wegen der Aussetzung von Mieterhohungen fur dieses Jahr als Zeichen der Solidaritat habe er seine Schatzungen fur 2020 und 2021 um zwei bis zehn Prozent gesenkt. Deutsche Wohnen stufte er auch wegen des Berliner Mietendeckels ab./mf/tih Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 21:45 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.16.

The company has a one-year high of $47.46 and a one-year low of $30.53. Currently, Deutsche Wohnen has an average volume of 248.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.