Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on CuriosityStream (CURI)

CuriosityStream (CURI) received a Hold rating and a $12.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 71.9% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CuriosityStream’s market cap is currently $423.3M and has a P/E ratio of -96.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CURI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Software Acquisition Group Inc is a blank check company.