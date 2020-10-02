Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Cineplex (CPXGF)

Cineplex (CPXGF) received a Sell rating and a C$7.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.46, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Cogeco Communications, and Shaw Communications.

Cineplex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.54.

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Cineplex has an average volume of 4,422.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.