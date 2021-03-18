Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Blackstone Group (BX)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgraded Blackstone Group (BX) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.03, close to its 52-week high of $76.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 68.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackstone Group with a $72.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blackstone Group’s market cap is currently $53.56B and has a P/E ratio of 52.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in New York, The Blackstone Group is one of the world’s leading investment companies. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit & Insurance.