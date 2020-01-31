Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Badger Meter (BMI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Chip Moore downgraded Badger Meter (BMI) to Sell yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.38.

Moore has an average return of 4.7% when recommending Badger Meter.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is ranked #475 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Badger Meter with a $57.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.64 and a one-year low of $49.66. Currently, Badger Meter has an average volume of 173.8K.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation.