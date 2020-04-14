Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Audiocodes (AUDC)

Needham analyst Richard Valera downgraded Audiocodes (AUDC) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.15, close to its 52-week high of $28.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Lantronix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Audiocodes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Audiocodes’ market cap is currently $773.2M and has a P/E ratio of 205.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.30.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications. The company was founded by Shabtai Adlersberg in 1993 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.