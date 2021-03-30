Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma (ASND) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.25.

Ascendis Pharma’s market cap is currently $6.93B and has a P/E ratio of -13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.24.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.