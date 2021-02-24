Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released yesterday, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Hold, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arcturus Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.64B and has a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.