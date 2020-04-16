Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Anaplan (PLAN)

Anaplan (PLAN) received a Hold rating and a $40.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and New Relic.

Anaplan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.67.

The company has a one-year high of $63.71 and a one-year low of $26.05. Currently, Anaplan has an average volume of 3.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAN in relation to earlier this year.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

