Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on ADO Properties SA (ADPPF)

ADO Properties SA (ADPPF) received a Sell rating and a EUR15.00 price target from Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Julius Stinauer yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.72.

Stinauer wrote:

“HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhauser hat Ado Properties von “Hold” auf “Sell” abgestuft und das Kursziel von 33 auf 15 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Julius Stinauer passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Fusion mit Adler Real Estate an. Angesichts des abnehmenden Finanzspielraums, steigender Kapitalkosten und mauen Mietwachstums sieht er deutliche Ruckschlagrisiken./ag/ck Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 08:20 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 08:20 / MEZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Stinauer is ranked #1680 out of 6228 analysts.

ADO Properties SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $22.15.

Based on ADO Properties SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.9 million and net profit of $278 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.02 million and had a net profit of $183 million.

ADO Properties S.A. engages in the ownership and management of real estate properties. It operates through the Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The Residential Property Management segment comprises rent and management of the residential properties, which includes the modernization and maintenance of the properties, the management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units. The Privatization segment includes aspects of the preparation and execution of the sale of units, as well as modernization, maintenance and management, and generates rental income for non-vacant units. The company was founded by Rabin Savion in 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.