Analog Devices (ADI) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Analog Devices (ADI) yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Analog Devices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.77.

Based on Analog Devices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion and net profit of $389 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.3 billion and had a net profit of $204 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADI in relation to earlier this year.

Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. is a multinational semiconductor company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, power management and reference products and digital signal processing and system products. The company also serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets.

