Analog Devices (ADI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Credit Suisse gave Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $131.59 average price target, implying an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Daiwa also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Analog Devices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion and net profit of $268 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.53 billion and had a net profit of $368 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Edward Frank, a Director at ADI sold 8,460 shares for a total of $959,533.

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

