Analog Devices (ADI) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices (ADI) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.60, close to its 52-week high of $124.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $126.62 average price target, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Analog Devices’ market cap is currently $43.09B and has a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADI in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Neil Novich, a Director at ADI sold 25,760 shares for a total of $3,049,726.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Read More on ADI: