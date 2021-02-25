An Insider at West Fraser Timber Co (WFG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at West Fraser Timber Co (WFG), Ketcham Investments, sold shares of WFG for $6.45M.

In addition to Ketcham Investments, one other WFG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on West Fraser Timber Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and quarterly net profit of $366 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $42 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.83 and a one-year low of $15.00. WFG’s market cap is $8.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.80.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.25, reflecting a -24.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on West Fraser Timber Co has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is an integrated wood products company. Its products include lumber, wood chips, plywood, pulp and newsprint. Its products include Spruce-Pine-Fir, laminated veneer, and southern yellow pine lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, treated wood, pulp and paper. The firm operates through the following segments: Lumber, Panels, Pulp and Paper, and Intracompany Fibre Sales. The company was founded by Henry Holman Ketcham Jr., Samuel Kendall Ketcham, and William Peters Ketcham in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.