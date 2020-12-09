An Insider at Vireo Health International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at Vireo Health International (VREOF), Bruce Linton, exercised options to sell 622,600 VREOF shares for a total transaction value of $951.4K.

Based on Vireo Health International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.76 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,977,461. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.57 million. Currently, Vireo Health International has an average volume of 200.29K. The company has a one-year high of $1.43 and a one-year low of $0.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.73, reflecting a -35.8% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy VREOF with a $2.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Vireo Health International has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.