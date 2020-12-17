An Insider at Vera Bradley (VRA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Vera Bradley (VRA), Michael C. Ray, sold shares of VRA for $377.7K.

In addition to Michael C. Ray, 5 other VRA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.58 and a one-year low of $3.12. VRA’s market cap is $242 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.00. Currently, Vera Bradley has an average volume of 274.67K.

Vera Bradley, Inc. designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through two segments: Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment consists of the sales of Vera Bradley products through full-price and outlet stores. The Indirect segment handles the sales of Vera Bradley products to specialty retailers, which are located in the United States. It also offers accessories, which includes wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, cosmetics cases, and paper and gift products. The company was founded by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, IN.