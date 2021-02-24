An Insider at Trican Well Service (TOLWF) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Trican Well Service (TOLWF), Sime Armoyan, sold shares of TOLWF for $346.4K.

This is Armoyan’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions. In addition to Sime Armoyan, 2 other TOLWF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

TOLWF’s market cap is $396 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.20. Currently, Trican Well Service has an average volume of 21.26K. The company has a one-year high of $1.55 and a one-year low of $0.28.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.58, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trican Well Service has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.