An Insider at Terex (TEX) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Terex (TEX), Steve Filipov, sold shares of TEX for $313.4K.

In addition to Steve Filipov, 2 other TEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Steve Filipov’s last TEX Sell transaction on November 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $38.57 and a one-year low of $22.84. TEX’s market cap is $2.16B and the company has a P/E ratio of 266.61.

The insider sentiment on Terex has been negative according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through two reportable segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing.