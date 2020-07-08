An Insider at StoneX Group (SNEX) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at StoneX Group (SNEX), Daryl Henze, sold shares of SNEX for $59K.

Following Daryl Henze’s last SNEX Sell transaction on June 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 7.2%. In addition to Daryl Henze, 2 other SNEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on StoneX Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.37 billion and quarterly net profit of $39.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.19 billion and had a net profit of $23.4 million. SNEX’s market cap is $1.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.00. Currently, StoneX Group has an average volume of 128.64K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.2M worth of SNEX shares and purchased $518.2K worth of SNEX shares. The insider sentiment on StoneX Group has been neutral according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

INTL FCStone, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.