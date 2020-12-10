An Insider at Southern Energy (MAXMF) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Southern Energy (MAXMF), Dean Sylvan Swanberg, bought shares of MAXMF for $22.82K.

Following this transaction Dean Sylvan Swanberg’s holding in the company was increased by 32% to a total of $60.9K.

MAXMF’s market cap is $4.74 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.30. Currently, Southern Energy has an average volume of .

Southern Energy Corp. operates as a oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Alberta, Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.