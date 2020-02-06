An Insider at Seacoast Banking Of Florida is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF), Charles Cross, exercised options to sell 27,400 SBCF shares at $10.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $759.7K.

In addition to Charles Cross, one other SBCF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $88.66 million and quarterly net profit of $27.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.77 million and had a net profit of $15.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.42 and a one-year low of $22.35. SBCF’s market cap is $1.46B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.93.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $759.7K worth of SBCF shares and purchased $14.17K worth of SBCF shares. The insider sentiment on Seacoast Banking Of Florida has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, traditional branch offices, and commercial banking centers.