An Insider at Rgc Resources (RGCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Rgc Resources (RGCO), Raymond Smoot, sold shares of RGCO for $27.

Following Raymond Smoot’s last RGCO Sell transaction on December 03, 2013, the stock climbed by 17.0%. This is Smoot’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $31.00 and a one-year low of $24.95. RGCO’s market cap is $222.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.59. Currently, Rgc Resources has an average volume of 28.27K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $27 worth of RGCO shares and purchased $21.27K worth of RGCO shares. The insider sentiment on Rgc Resources has been neutral according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RGC Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.