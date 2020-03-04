An Insider at Rgc Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at Rgc Resources (RGCO), John Orazio, exercised options to sell 7,354 RGCO shares at $15.57 a share, for a total transaction value of $219K.

In addition to John Orazio, 3 other RGCO executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following John Orazio’s last RGCO Sell transaction on February 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $31.98 and a one-year low of $24.95. Currently, Rgc Resources has an average volume of 30.37K. RGCO’s market cap is $242.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.78.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $293.1K worth of RGCO shares and purchased $21.27K worth of RGCO shares. The insider sentiment on Rgc Resources has been neutral according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Orazio's trades have generated a 3.8% average return based on past transactions.

RGC Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.