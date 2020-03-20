An Insider at Nexstar Media Group (NXST) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Nexstar Media Group (NXST), Timothy Busch, sold shares of NXST for $504.4K.

In addition to Timothy Busch, 14 other NXST executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Nexstar Media Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $798 million and had a net profit of $153 million. The company has a one-year high of $133.25 and a one-year low of $48.03. Currently, Nexstar Media Group has an average volume of 765.90K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.63M worth of NXST shares and purchased $604.8K worth of NXST shares. The insider sentiment on Nexstar Media Group has been neutral according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.