An Insider at Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Napco Security Technologies (NSSC), Jorge Hevia, sold shares of NSSC for $28.18K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Napco Security Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $26.24 million and quarterly net profit of $3.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.14 million and had a net profit of $3.12 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.91 and a one-year low of $13.33. NSSC’s market cap is $385 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.33, reflecting a -13.9% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems,door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.