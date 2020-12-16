An Insider at Mitek Systems is Exercising Options

On December 14 it was reported that an Insider at Mitek Systems (MITK), Michael E. Diamond, exercised options to buy 24,645 MITK shares at $8.60 a share, for a total transaction value of $211.9K.

Following this transaction Michael E. Diamond’s holding in the company was increased by 12.8% to a total of $3.52 million. This is Diamond’s first Buy trade following 11 Sell transactions.

Based on Mitek Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.64 million and quarterly net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.02 million and had a net profit of $3.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.22 and a one-year low of $5.26. MITK’s market cap is $689 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 86.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $877.6K worth of MITK shares and purchased $211.9K worth of MITK shares. The insider sentiment on Mitek Systems has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.