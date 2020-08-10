An Insider at Loblaw Companies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that an Insider at Loblaw Companies (LBLCF), Richard Dufresne, exercised options to sell 3,368 LBLCF shares for a total transaction value of $234.1K.

Following this transaction Richard Dufresne’s holding in the company was decreased by 16%.

Based on Loblaw Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.8 billion and quarterly net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.13 billion and had a net profit of $289 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.20 and a one-year low of $43.27. Currently, Loblaw Companies has an average volume of .

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.91, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is a food retailer, which engages in the provision of drugstore, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and Aasociate-owned drug stores, and also includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars and apparel and other general merchandise. The Financial Services segment offers credit card services, loyalty programs, insurance brokerage services, personal banking services provided by a major Canadian chartered bank, deposit taking services and telecommunication services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.