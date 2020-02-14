An Insider at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial (LTS) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial (LTS), Adam Scott Malamed, sold shares of LTS for $97.89K.

This is Malamed’s first Sell trade following 52 Buy transactions. In addition to Adam Scott Malamed, 3 other LTS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ladenburg Thalmann Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $375 million and quarterly net profit of $11.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $355 million and had a net profit of $9.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.02 and a one-year low of $1.81.

The insider sentiment on Ladenburg Thalmann Financial has been positive according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Adam Scott Malamed’s trades have generated a 34.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management services, wholesale life insurance brokerage, and trust services through its subsidiaries.