An Insider at Harley-Davidson (HOG) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Harley-Davidson (HOG), John Olin, sold shares of HOG for $3.17M.

Following John Olin’s last HOG Sell transaction on May 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $38.63 and a one-year low of $14.31. HOG’s market cap is $5.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.50.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $37.50, reflecting a -9.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Harley-Davidson has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

