An Insider at Gulf Resources (GURE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Gulf Resources (GURE), Nan Li, sold shares of GURE for $3,376.

In addition to Nan Li, 2 other GURE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Gulf Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.55 million and GAAP net loss of -$13,029,028. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $19.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.41 and a one-year low of $2.26. Currently, Gulf Resources has an average volume of 12.62K.

Gulf Resources, Inc. engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang in December 2006 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.