An Insider at Forward Air is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at Forward Air (FWRD), Matthew Jewell, exercised options to sell 3,846 FWRD shares at $50.71 a share, for a total transaction value of $230.3K.

Following Matthew Jewell’s last FWRD Sell transaction on August 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%. In addition to Matthew Jewell, one other FWRD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.09 and a one-year low of $39.59. FWRD’s market cap is $1.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.30. Currently, Forward Air has an average volume of 168.98K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $54.50, reflecting a 10.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Forward Air has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The Pool Distribution segment provides in handling and distribution of time sensitive product. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.