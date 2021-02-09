An Insider at Elementos (ELTLF) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Elementos (ELTLF), Mark Wellings, sold shares of ELTLF for $468.6K.

This is Wellings’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:ADZN back in December 2020

Mark Wellings' trades have generated a -18.5% average return based on past transactions.

Elementos Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of tin mining projects in Australia. The projects of the company include temengor tin project, Cleveland project, and Oropesa tin project.