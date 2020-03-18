An Insider at Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), Daniel Spinner, bought shares of ECC for $74.18B.

This is Spinner’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on EIC back in July 2019

The company has a one-year high of $19.41 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, Eagle Point Credit Company has an average volume of 289.76K.

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity, and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.