An Insider at Diodes (DIOD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Diodes (DIOD), Raymond Soong, sold shares of DIOD for $1.85M.

In addition to Raymond Soong, 4 other DIOD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $59.70 and a one-year low of $31.51. DIOD’s market cap is $2.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.50. Currently, Diodes has an average volume of 201.29K.

The insider sentiment on Diodes has been negative according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Raymond Soong's trades have generated a 3.3% average return based on past transactions.

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.