An Insider at City Office REIT (CIO) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at City Office REIT (CIO), Stephen Shraiberg, bought shares of CIO for $80K.

This recent transaction increases Stephen Shraiberg’s holding in the company by 6.63% to a total of $1.25 million. In addition to Stephen Shraiberg, 3 other CIO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on City Office REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.06 million and quarterly net profit of $2.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $6.80. Currently, City Office REIT has an average volume of 411.39K.

Starting in August 2019, CIO received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on City Office REIT has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stephen Shraiberg's trades have generated a 10.7% average return based on past transactions.

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.