An Insider at Cineplex (CPXGF) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Cineplex (CPXGF), Phyllis Yaffe, bought shares of CPXGF for $209.4K.

This is Yaffe’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on LGF.A back in September 2015

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $4.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.22, reflecting a -15.4% downside. Three different firms, including Scotiabank and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Phyllis Yaffe's trades have generated a 6.0% average return based on past transactions.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.