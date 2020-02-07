An Insider at Catasys (CATS) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Catasys (CATS), David E. Smith, sold shares of CATS for $474.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Catasys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.85 million and GAAP net loss of $8.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.83 and a one-year low of $9.50. Currently, Catasys has an average volume of 87.28K.

David E. Smith’s trades have generated a -20.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and, at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.