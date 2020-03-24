An Insider at Bridgford Foods (BRID) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Bridgford Foods (BRID), Richard Eugene Bridgford, bought shares of BRID for $3,600.

Based on Bridgford Foods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $46.64 million and quarterly net profit of $1.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.04 million and had a net profit of $1.88 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.00 and a one-year low of $14.06. BRID’s market cap is $148M and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.54.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments.