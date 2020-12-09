An Insider at Bausch Health Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at Bausch Health Companies (BHC), William Humphries, exercised options to sell 114,055 BHC shares for a total transaction value of $2.27M.

Following William Humphries’ last BHC Sell transaction on September 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.9%. In addition to William Humphries, one other BHC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $31.97 and a one-year low of $11.15.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.64, reflecting a -25.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bausch Health Companies has been negative according to 157 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.