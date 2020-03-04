An Insider at Badger Meter (BMI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Badger Meter (BMI), Richard Meeusen, bought shares of BMI for $391.7K.

Following this transaction Richard Meeusen’s holding in the company was increased by 27.35% to a total of $4.67 million. This is Meeusen’s first Buy trade following 11 Sell transactions.

Based on Badger Meter’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $108 million and quarterly net profit of $12.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $104 million and had a net profit of $11.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.84 and a one-year low of $49.66. BMI’s market cap is $1.82B and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.77.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.29M worth of BMI shares and purchased $391.7K worth of BMI shares.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation.