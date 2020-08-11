An Insider at Avid Technology is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at Avid Technology (AVID), Jason Duva, exercised options to sell 70,355 AVID shares at $7.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $655K.

In addition to Jason Duva, one other AVID executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Avid Technology has an average volume of 423.98K. AVID’s market cap is $393 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a one-year high of $9.66 and a one-year low of $4.67.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25, reflecting a -26.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $655K worth of AVID shares and purchased $748.2K worth of AVID shares. The insider sentiment on Avid Technology has been positive according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.