An Insider at Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF), Sheldon Inwentash, bought shares of AUXIF for $38.01K.

Following this transaction Sheldon Inwentash’s holding in the company was increased by 14% to a total of $68.57K. Over the last month, Sheldon Inwentash has reported another 9 Buy trades on AUXIF for a total of $129.3K.

AUXIF’s market cap is $1.48 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.50. Currently, Auxico Resources Canada has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9,900 worth of AUXIF shares and purchased $157.5K worth of AUXIF shares.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc is a mineral exploration company. It explores silver-gold properties in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company has two geographical segments: Canada and Mexico.