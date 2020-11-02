An Insider at Ames National (ATLO) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Ames National (ATLO), Scott Bauer, bought shares of ATLO for $37.86K.

Following this transaction Scott Bauer’s holding in the company was increased by 47.45% to a total of $120.9K.

Based on Ames National’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.95 million and quarterly net profit of $5.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.93 million and had a net profit of $4.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.70 and a one-year low of $16.53. ATLO’s market cap is $176 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.80.

The insider sentiment on Ames National has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.