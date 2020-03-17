An Insider at Ameren (AEE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Ameren (AEE), Mark Lindgren, sold shares of AEE for $269.6K.

Following Mark Lindgren’s last AEE Sell transaction on May 25, 2018, the stock climbed by 20.4%. In addition to Mark Lindgren, 2 other AEE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $87.66 and a one-year low of $64.93. AEE’s market cap is $18.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.69.

The insider sentiment on Ameren has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other.